Jean Grey Trends After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rumors

Based on nothing more than the title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be the most unpredictable entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history. While we’ll definitely have a much better idea of where the plot could be heading once the dust settles on December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve got absolutely no idea about plot details or specifics.

However, that hasn’t stopped a constant barrage of rumors flying across the internet, with virtually every major superhero to have ever played a role in a live-action Marvel blockbuster being rumored for a comeback, and none of them can be ruled out for definite when nobody except Kevin Feige, director Sam Raimi and the core crew that brought the project for life know what’s in store.

The most recent slice of speculation claimed that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would battle against friends and foes from the Marvel Studios, Sony, and Fox back catalog, and while that hasn’t come anywhere close to being confirmed or corroborated just yet, it didn’t take long for Jean Grey to start trending on social media.

In Doctor Strange 2 Wanda will fight someone from the Fox-Verse (I am not allowed to reveal who it is) but could top this fight https://t.co/fbZt8Iq3LM August 25, 2021

Scarlet Witch vs Jean Grey moment is coming pic.twitter.com/98wOFFq52J — Paolo (@ikruig) August 26, 2021

If Jean grey is in multiverse of madness , I hope it’s the original one, the newer one was 🚮 pic.twitter.com/1F1HQFgh9m — Nate P (@NateP78) August 26, 2021

Jean Grey and Wanda have always been the yin and yang in the comics. Would be cool to see them on the same screen. — Nat Hiddlesimp 🖤 (@NatAttack_7) August 26, 2021

if wanda’s fighting someone from the Fox-verse… dear god if jean grey makes her mcu debut by getting in a cosmic showdown with Wanda Maximoff im gonna go into cardiac arrest. not even capping pic.twitter.com/5beA3NXn9Y — isa ⧗ (@rarestdreams) August 26, 2021

DON'T MOVE EVERYONE WANDA VS JEAN GREY https://t.co/1Ha323s3Ii — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) August 25, 2021

I dont rlly care for marvel like that but OG Jean Grey whoppin that ass forsure lol https://t.co/KDxfBVvR7F — 💗💥Frisco Fruitcup💥💗 (@tajmerk) August 26, 2021

HELLOOO???? FOX-VERSE???? PLEASE BE JEAN GREY — Nero (@MSpector_JM) August 25, 2021

My god y'all got my losing my mind over these Jean Grey vs Wanda rumors. There's only one Jean. I will not abide Wanda fighting that little teenager that Fox forced on us. pic.twitter.com/HuYV4uBgUg — Juanita Gold⚰️ (@mephistophelin1) August 26, 2021

Fox botched the Phoenix Saga twice, so it’s unlikely that the MCU would retread such familiar ground with the X-Men reboot, but that doesn’t mean we can completely discount the prospect of a Jean Grey cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, Scarlet Witch has been confirmed as the franchise’s most powerful hero, so it’d definitely be a massive scrap with the potential to reduce everything between the two superheroes to nothing but rubble.