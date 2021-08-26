Jean Grey Trends After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Rumors
Based on nothing more than the title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be the most unpredictable entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history. While we’ll definitely have a much better idea of where the plot could be heading once the dust settles on December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve got absolutely no idea about plot details or specifics.
However, that hasn’t stopped a constant barrage of rumors flying across the internet, with virtually every major superhero to have ever played a role in a live-action Marvel blockbuster being rumored for a comeback, and none of them can be ruled out for definite when nobody except Kevin Feige, director Sam Raimi and the core crew that brought the project for life know what’s in store.
The most recent slice of speculation claimed that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would battle against friends and foes from the Marvel Studios, Sony, and Fox back catalog, and while that hasn’t come anywhere close to being confirmed or corroborated just yet, it didn’t take long for Jean Grey to start trending on social media.
Fox botched the Phoenix Saga twice, so it’s unlikely that the MCU would retread such familiar ground with the X-Men reboot, but that doesn’t mean we can completely discount the prospect of a Jean Grey cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, Scarlet Witch has been confirmed as the franchise’s most powerful hero, so it’d definitely be a massive scrap with the potential to reduce everything between the two superheroes to nothing but rubble.
Source: Movieweb