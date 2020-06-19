The Lord Of The Rings And Alien Star Ian Holm Dies At 88

It’s been almost 20 years since the first Lord of the Rings movie by Peter Jackson hit theaters (we know, we can’t believe it, either) and engulfed audiences in the journey of a lifetime. Even after so long, though, it remains one of the greatest trilogies of all-time when it comes to film and brought us many, many unforgettable moments and highlights. And one of the brightest was Ian Holm, who played Bilbo.

A wonderful and incredibly talented actor who showed up across a whole number of movies and TV series throughout his lengthy career, Holm passed away this morning at the age of 88. His death was due to an illness related to Parkinson’s and it’s said that he died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family.

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” said Holm’s agent. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Born in Essex in 1931, Holm began his acting career at a young age and though most people probably know him from The Lord of the Rings, he also had notable roles in Alien as Ash and in Chariots of Fire as coach Sam Mussabini, among a ton of other projects including but not limited to Time Bandits, Brazil, Henry V, Hamlet, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and The Fifth Element.

Indeed, Holm had a very accomplished and celebrated career and was always an enjoyable screen presence no matter what he showed up in. Again, he’s perhaps best known to many for his work in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he led a successful career that stretched back to 1957 and spanned 137 credits.

Tell us, though, what are your fondest memories of Ian Holm and what are your favorite films of his? Drop a comment in the usual place down below and let us know.