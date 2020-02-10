It’s taken nine films and *checks notes* 42 years, but this past December, Lucasfilm’s beloved Skywalker Saga reached an endgame of its own.

The aptly-titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed the book on Luke, Leia and Han – not to mention the heroes of the Sequel Trilogy: Rey, Finn and Poe – and delivered some truly eye-popping spectacle in the process. Yes, Episode IX has its critics. And yes, the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel failed to hit the same box office heights as its predecessors (namely The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), but it certainly had its moments.

So when time has passed, and we collectively look back on the Skywalker Saga in its entirety, we’ll be able to enjoy what is essentially a flawed masterclass in blockbuster cinema. And sure enough, it appears Lucasfilm’s plans for a 4K Blu-ray set of the Skywalker Saga have leaked online via Best Buy Canada (h/t ComicBook.com).

Priced at $249.99, it’s expected to release on March 31st, and will include the following:

Regardless of when it arrives, this is undoubtedly the ultimate Blu-ray set for any Star Wars fan. The 27-disc set (!) even includes a signed letter from Mark Hamill, the franchise veteran better known to you, I and the Rebellion as Luke Skywalker. There’s also the promise of concept art from Ralph McQuarrie, spanning all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga – from The Phantom Menace right through until The Rise of Skywalker.

Our advice? Keep your cursors pointed in the direction of Best Busy, as this 4K Blu-ray set of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will undoubtedly fly off the shelves. We’ll keep you up-to-date on all the latest Lucasfilm news, but for now, expect that aforementioned collection to arrive in this galaxy on March 31st.