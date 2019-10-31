Without a shadow of a doubt, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s single-player sci-fi adventure is shaping up to be one of the highlights of 2019. With evolutionary lightsaber combat that’ll feel like the fast-paced action of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the inclusion of a bunch of adorable BD-1 droids, and the power to wield a host of special force abilities as well, Respawn Entertainment’s much anticipated third-person action title is looking like a thrilling and authentic trip back to that galaxy far, far away. Long story short, it’s finally looking like EA’s stewardship of the Mouse House’s valuable Star Wars video game brand is about to bear some fruit.

Interestingly, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about Ewan McGregor’s return back in May, and who revealed the Rey/Palpatine twist in Rise of Skywalker, which has been confirmed – have heard that Lucasfilm is actively exploring the development of a separate Star Wars movie or TV show based on Jedi: Fallen Order‘s story, characters, world and overall source material. However, the studio has not yet decided on which to pursue as of yet: TV or film. With the recent cancellation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ Star Wars trilogy, though, in which the pair were reportedly fired by Lucasfilm, it’s likely that the studio is on the lookout for more exciting Star Wars content to develop.

For developer Respawn, it’s clear that Lucasfilm must have the utmost faith in their narrative vision, which bodes well for their upcoming title’s storytelling chops. Narratively, Jedi: Fallen Order will be set a few years after Revenge Of The Sith. The game’s story will follow one of the last surviving Jedi – Padawan Cal Kestis – in his bid to escape the galaxy-wide purge of the Empire’s nefarious Order 66. It’s interesting to note that WGTC absolutely loved our time with Jedi: Fallen Order when our resident Gaming Editor, Shaan Joshi, previewed it recently.

But what say you? Would you be interested in a Star War Jedi: Fallen Order spinoff movie or TV show? Or does the thought of it make you want to jump straight in a Sarlacc Pit? Let us know in the usual place down below.