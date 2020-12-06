Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Star Wars Movie About The Very First Jedi

The canonical origins of the Jedi have always been shrouded in mystery, even as the expanded Star Wars universe has filled in countless gaps in the mythology through novels, comic books and video games. In Legends continuity at least, the Order began when four Force-sensitives assembled on Tython, the planet seen in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, and called themselves the Je’daii.

Their names were Rajivari, Garon Jard, Cala Brin and Ters Sendon, and they’re regarded as essentially the original Jedi Knights, but so far, Lucasfilm has yet to definitively name who was the very first. Although, the concept of the mysterious Prime Jedi was recently introduced, the as yet unidentified founder who built the temple on Ahch-To where we find Luke Skywalker at the end of The Force Awakens.

While most fans would like to see Star Wars move towards the future after the Sequel Trilogy leaned far too heavily on nostalgia, diving even further back into the timeline is also an avenue well worth exploring, something that studio president Kathleen Kennedy recently hinted at. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that one of the many projects in development set in a galaxy far, far away could look to tell the story of the original Jedi.

“A Star Wars movie about the very first Jedi (hearing it’s a female) is in development,” he says. “I don’t have any more details.”

Of course, this could be Disney setting themselves up for a hugely ironic fall after The Last Jedi split opinion straight down the middle and generated massive backlash from longtime fans, but the very earliest days of Star Wars remain a hugely untapped resource, one that could provide fertile ground for new and exciting storytelling opportunities as the franchise recovers from the recent discontent to reestablish itself as one of the most universally beloved brands in the industry.