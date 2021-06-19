Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan In Star Wars Movies

Back in the halcyon days of five years ago where the billion-dollar success of Rogue One made it look as though Lucasfilm’s ambitious strategy to release a new Star Wars blockbuster every year was going to pay off, several projects were placed into active development, the majority of which focused on fan favorite characters.

A mysterious solo adventure for Yoda was floated as a possibility, while Logan‘s James Mangold was poised to tackle Boba Fett. However, the most exciting of the bunch was Stephen Daldry’s planned Obi-Wan Kenobi, if only for the fact that it would have brought Ewan McGregor back to the franchise for the first time since Revenge of the Sith.

Sadly, Solo bombing at the box office put an end to the Anthology efforts, but several pieces of the Boba Fett movie have been incorporated into both The Mandalorian and his upcoming solo series, while Obi-Wan was refitted as a six-episode show for Disney Plus, with McGregor already admitting that some narrative elements of the planned feature film have remained intact.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen would be returning alongside his onscreen mentor in the streaming exclusive long before it was confirmed – that the studio are also toying with the idea of trying to get McGregor back onto the big screen as well.

While details remain thin on the ground, there’s a pretty limited scope for when this could happen. After all, Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi occupies the period between Episodes III and IV, so that’s the only logical place for any feature films starring the legendary Jedi to take place. Unless, of course, it’s a Force Ghost cameo or flashback appearance, which it very well may be.