Hayden Christensen Reportedly Returning As Anakin In Obi-Wan Show

For as long as folks have been talking about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, they’ve been debating whether Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker would have some sort of cameo. Seeing as Episode IX was the conclusion of the nine-film Skywalker Saga and that Palpatine was returning, fans were understandably hopeful for an appearance from Anakin.

Now that the movie is out in the wild, we know that Christensen did indeed return. At least, kind of. You see, he was one of the many vocal cameos featured in the climax, heard speaking to Rey. So, not as good as seeing him in the flesh, but it was still something. And it turns out there’s more on the way for Anakin, too, as we’re now hearing that the character is set to show up in the upcoming Obi-Wan series headed to Disney Plus.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Rey spinoff is in the works, which trusted insider Daniel RPK seems to have corroborated and backed us up on, and that Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight – Christensen will cameo in the aforementioned show at some point. The exact context of his cameo is unclear, but it’s said to be a flashback to before he turned to the Dark Side.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beyond that, it’s unclear what we may see, but from what we understand, there is definitely a cameo for him in the script right now. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll 110% happen, as things can always change between now and when the series goes in front of cameras. But at the moment, at least, there’s a cameo for Anakin on the cards and given that this information comes from the same sources who told us about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan back in May, and that [SPOILERS] would be a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, there’s no reason to doubt it.

And from what we’ve heard, there are further plans for Christensen in the franchise beyond just this cameo as well. But for now, fans of Anakin can rest easy knowing that after the somewhat disappointing vocal cameo in Episode IX, they’ll finally get to see him in the flesh again in the Obi-Wan show.