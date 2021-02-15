Lucasfilm Reportedly Eyeing Zack Snyder For Star Wars Movie

All we know about the future of Star Wars on the big screen is that there are three movies set for release in December of 2023, 2025 and 2027, and we’re also pretty sure of the talent behind them.

The only one to be officially confirmed so far is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, but Kevin Feige’s mystery film recently tasked Loki showrunner Michael Waldron to write the script, while the third is expected to hail from Taika Waititi, and it could enter active development once he wraps up his stint on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Of course, at this stage, the number of filmmakers to have departed Star Wars features during the Disney era vastly outnumbers the names to have actually brought one over the finish line. In fact, J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson are the only two that have been involved in a production from beginning to end with Episodes VII and VIII, with Tony Gilroy replacing Gareth Edwards for reshoots and post-production on Rogue One, while Solo‘s Ron Howard and Abrams himself in the case of The Rise of Skywalker were drafted in as replacements.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Josh Trank, Colin Trevorrow, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were all given their marching orders for a variety of reasons, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Sywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that Lucasfilm are looking to hire reliable big name directors with plenty of experience helming mega budget franchise movies to steer the ship, and Zack Snyder’s name has reportedly been mentioned as a possible candidate.

As you may know, Snyder is a huge Star Wars fan that’s never ruled himself out of taking the reigns for a future installment, and even admitted that his love for the series inspired him to become a filmmaker in the first place. That being said, if he was indeed hired, you can guarantee that it would cause plenty of division among the fanbase.