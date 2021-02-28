Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants More Original Characters In Future Star Wars Films

With the Skywalker Saga finally complete after nine movies and 42 years, Star Wars has as clean a slate as it ever has before. Sure, the Anthology entries were free to put their own spins on the mythology, but both Rogue One and Solo were directly intertwined with Episodes I through IX in at least a handful of ways.

Given the wildly different but equally polarizing reception to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm should be doing everything they can to create the sort of big screen Star Wars adventures that fans and general audiences alike have never seen before. It’s certainly looking like that’ll be the case, too, with Patty Jenkins describing Rogue Squadron as a fighter pilot movie set in a galaxy far, far away.

Meanwhile, the other two features dated for December 2025 and 2027 are expected to hail from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, the former of whom is a uniquely singular talent, while the latter more than knows his way around a crowd-pleasing blockbuster.

The future should be greeted with cautious optimism, though, with insider Daniel Richtman claiming that Lucasfilm want more original characters in the next batch of movies. Of course, this should be taken for granted and smacks of the obvious seeing as every single Star Wars movie to date has introduced at least a handful of new faces into the mix, and it wasn’t the legacy players themselves who hurt the Sequel Trilogy, but rather the insistence to have everything connect together in some fashion.

The best course of action would be to have at least one of the new Star Wars epics feature no familiar names at all, if only just to prove that the brand can still thrive without having to continue relying on the past for inspiration.