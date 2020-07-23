Disney Delays 3 Upcoming Star Wars Movies

After The Rise of Skywalker became the second consecutive Star Wars movie to generate huge backlash from certain sections of the fanbase and split the rest of them straight down the middle, most people seemed to be in agreement that it would be for the best if the long-running sci-fi series took an extended break from cinemas.

The Mandalorian is already slated to be the focal point of the next generation of stories set in a galaxy far, far away, and there’s been so many filmmakers heading through Lucasfilm’s revolving door on such a regular basis that it’s become difficult to try and keep track of who’s even supposed to be making a Star Wars movie anymore.

Then there’s the rumors of Lucasfilm itself being on the brink of civil war over the creative direction of the franchise, the continued calls for studio President Kathleen Kennedy’s head and the general sense of uncertainty surrounding the big screen arm of the franchise. In short, it just feels like a sabbatical would be in the best interests of everyone involved.

Well, it looks like Disney seem to agree, because the three mystery Star Wars movies that were set to be released in December of 2022, 204 and 2026 have all been pushed back by twelve months, presumably because nobody knows what they’re going to be yet. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently abandoned their plans to craft an all-new trilogy, while Rian Johnson’s potential return is still shrouded in mystery.

Presumably, one of the three movies will be the one being spearheaded by Taika Waititi, while another could be the hotly-anticipated project being developed by all-conquering Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Those are the only two Star Wars movies that have officially been confirmed to be in the works so far, although the delays might indicate that Disney have some big announcements planned for the near future.