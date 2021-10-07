Ludacris Addresses Paul Walker’s Daughter Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Given how subtle the references have been over the course of the last 20 years, a lot of people might not even be aware that at the end of the day, the Fast & Furious franchise is all about family.

That’s true in both an on and offscreen capacity, with the core cast having strengthened their bond since the brand reinvented itself a decade ago, even if Vin Diesel pissed Dwayne Johnson off so much he jumped ship entirely. Paul Walker may have passed away eight years ago, but his memory is honored in each new installment.

The actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb were brought in to act as body doubles for chapter seven, and Brian O’Conner’s name is mentioned regularly by the other characters. Vin Diesel recently teased that Walker’s daughter Meadow could make an appearance in the concluding tenth and eleventh movies, and Ludacris admitted in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that he’d love to see it happen.

“She is a phenomenal person. She has those great genetics, and I would love to see it. That’s all I can say. I can’t confirm or deny. I’m hearing the rumors as well, but I know her personally, and her heart is made of gold.”

The Diesel and Walker families remain close, with the action star naming his daughter Paulina in tribute, while 22 year-old model Meadow is known to refer to the tank top enthusiast as her Uncle Vin. The leading man and producer promised his longtime co-star that Fast & Furious would reach double figures, and a cameo from his daughter would be a fitting tribute.