Luke’s Role In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has Been Revealed

One of most divisive elements of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was probably its portrayal of a grouchy, later-years Luke Skywalker, with many people feeling disappointed that the hero didn’t get a big, grand send-off like he no doubt deserved. And while we already know that Mark Hamill is set to return as the iconic character in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and when we see him next, he’ll be a Force ghost – a form that folks like Obi-Wan Kenobi have taken in the past – the details on his involvement end there.

The marketing for the film has been keeping specifics on his role under wraps and we haven’t seen very much of him in any of the trailers or photos released thus far. Thankfully, then, our sources have now shed a bit more light on what fans can expect from Mark Hamill’s hero going into The Rise of Skywalker. And as you might expect, it dives pretty heavily into spoiler territory, so keep that in mind before you proceed any further.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still with us? Good, because according to the intel we’ve received, which comes from the same sources who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – we’ll see Luke at a few different points in the film. There’ll be a scene where he talks with Rey, while we’ll also get to witness him sharing a moment with Leia shortly before she passes away of old age.

But perhaps most excitingly, Luke will also help out Rey in the final battle against Palpatine. We’ve heard that he may actually be the one who kills the Emperor as well, but right now that hasn’t been confirmed. Only that he’ll be involved in the fight.

Unfortunately, what we were told stops there, but all in all, it sounds like Mark Hamill won’t have the largest role to play, which is completely understandable. Rather, he’ll just show up in a few key moments throughout the movie. And really, that’s the way it ought to be. After all, he already had the spotlight in The Last Jedi and this next film will most likely belong to the newer characters like Rey, Kylo, Finn and Poe, as it should.

Still, it’ll be nice to have Luke around for some of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s more critical moments and we look forward to seeing him one final time when the film blasts into theaters on December 20th.