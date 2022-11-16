‘M3GAN’ Cast, release date, and trailer

M3GAN is a hotly anticipated movie, with the film’s latest trailer quickly going viral online, getting the movie a load of mainstream attention. But who is in M3GAN, and when will the film be coming out?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is M3GAN about?

M3GAN is a science fiction horror film distributed by Universal Pictures. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film follows Gemma, a genius robot designer who works for a toy company. Gemma has created M3GAN, a robot with artificial intelligence. M3GAN is designed to be the ultimate companion for a child. When Gemma is forced to take in her recently orphaned niece Cady, she decides to give Cady M3GAN. However, this soon turns out to be a terrible decision.

Does M3GAN have a trailer?

M3GAN does have a trailer. And this trailer gives viewers a tantalizing taste of what they can expect from the film.

Who is in M3GAN?

M3GAN features an impressive cast with several actors you’ll likely recognize. This includes:

Gemma – Allison Williams – Best known for her roles as Rose Armitage in Get Out and Kit Snicket in A Series of Unfortunate Events, as well as Marnie in Girls.

Cady – Violet McGraw – Known for playing Violet in Doctor Sleep and Alice in the TV series Jett.

M3gan (Physical) – Amie Donald – Donald will play M3gan’s physical form. She has previously played the role of Maya Monkey in episode two of Sweet Tooth.

M3gan (Voice) – Jenna Davis – Davis supplies the voice of M3gan. Viewers will have previously heard her voicing Lucy, Kevin Jr., and Lindsay in Infinity Train.

Cole – Brian Jordan Alvarez – Alvarez is most known for his performance as Estefan Gloria in Will & Grace.

Ryan – Arlo Green – Green has appeared in many projects. He played Orlando Smythe in One Lane Bridge and Huss in Straight Forward.

Tess – Jen Van Epps – Like Green Epps is most known for her role in One Lane Bridge, where she played Harper.

Ava – Kira Josephson – TV viewers will have seen Josephson in the role of Jane Fairview in Power Rangers Dino Fury. She also played Bec in Kid Sister.

Greg- Michael Saccente – Most known for his role as Judge Decker in 2017’s American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, Saccente has also appeared in Shortland Street, Power Rangers, and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Brandon – Jack Cassidy – Jack made his debut in 2022’s Raised by Refugees, where he played Zach.

Kurt – Stephane Garneau-Monten – Most known for his role as Nord in 2019’s Straight Forward, Garneau-Monten has appeared in many TV shows.

Ronny Chieng (Young Rock, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Scissor Seven) is also scheduled to appear in the film.

When does M3GAN come out?

M3GAN will arrive on American cinema screens on January 6th, 2023. Originally the film was meant to come out on January 13th. However, it was moved to avoid competition from other movies.