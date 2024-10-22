‘Smile 2’ takes a terrifying page from a horror classic and it’s not hard to see why

Parker Finn returns for the follow-up to his 2022 horror film in a movie that promises to be better than its predecessor. Smile 2 follows a victim of the grinning demonic entity that appeared in the first film, but this time adds a connection to another horror classic.

Recommended Videos

Ray Nicholson, son of legendary actor Jack Nicholson, is one of the many performers in the film who had to sport a demonic and painful smile. There is no denying it. It’s clear where the Smile 2 actor gets his talent from. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Finn acknowledged that The Shining was a huge influence on him and it was a delight when the star of the film’s son auditioned for the role.

“I think I’m always trying to reference The Shining. With Ray, he auditioned for that role. The audition was so strong. Of course, Jack Nicholson is one of my favorite actors of all time. I love that Ray has very strong genes, and his smile, instantly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like looking at a young Jack.’ What really struck me was how well he slipped into that venomous but charming character he’s playing in the film. He could bring again that feeling of, I’m really, really anxious, but part of it is also tickling me.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

This is the vibe that Jack Nicholson brings to his most famous role as Jack Torrance. The Stanley Kubrick film premiered in 1980, the adaptation of Stephen King’s landmark book. Jack turns from a man trying to support his family to an insidious force, ready to cut their lives short.

His most famous scene is the classic “here’s Johnny!” moment, in which he grins feverishly while trying to chop his wife up through the bathroom door. The young actor brings natural-born talent to the role, but Finn was blown away when the actor wore a costume that was reminiscent of Jack during filming.

“As I was working with my costume designer, Alexis Forte, we started trying stuff on Ray for that scene, and as soon as we put what became the costume in the film on him, we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is The Shining. He looks exactly like Jack.'”

These elements are an assured step forward in a film that outshines the original.

Smile 2 is a new take on the subject material

The first Smile benefitted from the viral marketing campaign where many performers would smile menacingly in public. But upon viewing the film, that’s all it was — marketing. While it boasted an interesting concept, the characters of the first movie didn’t seem grounded in reality, even before the smiles started to take hold.

Smile 2 has a new cast of characters and different conflicts. The film follows pop star, Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott. In the middle of the world tour, she becomes the victim of the smile curse. Adding stress to an already pressure-filled situation, Skye also starts to see the visage of her dead husband, Paul (played by Nicholson).

His creepy smile adds authenticity to a film that could have just been another cash-grab sequel. The concept and setting of the film is tighter and better conceived than the first Smile. Just in time for spooky season, this horror sequel is on the track to outdo the original, so fans can expected to be all smiles (but hopefully not the demonic kind).



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy