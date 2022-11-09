Now, why is Stanley Kubrick’s daughter on ‘InfoWars’ with a headlamp and GoPro?

In case you need reminding, the world simply will not allow for normal news stories to take place, with Stanley Kubrick’s daughter appearing on Alex Jones’s InfoWars to espouse midterm election “analysis”.

Frankly it’s hard to even frame this story, but we’ll try. Vivian Kubrick, the youngest daughter of famed director Kubrick and actress Christiane Kubrick has had a bit of a history of retweeting and sharing far-right posts. Oh, and antisemeitic memes (hey look Kanye, you’ve got a friend!). Plus various QAnon conspiracy theories if you hadn’t made your mind up yet.

With the 2022 midterms in full swing and votes coming in, for some reason, Kubrick has appeared on the disgraced charlatan Jones’s InfoWars to discuss the results. Adding further intrigue to this insanity is a GoPro strapped to her head, a headlamp, and what could easily end up being a cup of lean.

Meanwhile on InfoWars, Stanley Kubrick's daughter is wearing a headlamp and a GoPro. pic.twitter.com/4elJaIBVnN — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 9, 2022

Kubrick is also reportedly a Scientologist, so you can be sure she’s got a good head on her shoulders and definitely isn’t easily fooled by moneymaking schemes or conspiracies. Appearing on InfoWars, the response is an overwhelming sense of “what”, or even stronger “what the absolute f#ck” from the world.

The beautiful headgear has the more depraved wondering if she might be filming adult content on the InfoWars set because frankly, Alex Jones needs to find the $965 million somewhere.

Is she going to film adult content? — Chet Piotrowski (@chetpiotrowski) November 9, 2022

This is all an advanced version of those A.I. memes from a few months ago, surely. There can be no other explanation. None of the words in this article can even properly encapsulate the insanity here.

When you set the sampling temperature too high on your language model https://t.co/v52MR6fWAc — François Chollet (@fchollet) November 9, 2022

The search for a weirder entertainment news crossover in 2022 is almost surely over. With just over six weeks left, we’ve hit peak insanity. There is no topping this.