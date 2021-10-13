Macaulay Culkin Trends Following Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer

More than 30 years later and Home Alone remains as popular as it ever was, with the holiday classic embedding itself into popular culture and refusing to leave since hitting theaters in November 1990, where it went on to earn $476 million at the box office on an $18 million budget and turn Macaulay Culkin into an international star.

The sequel fared almost as well, with the first two installments combining to bring in well over $800 million globally, but the franchise has been stuck in a VOD rut ever since, with a further trio of unconnected sequels arriving in 1997, 2002 and 2012.

Disney Plus has now thrown its hat into the ring, with the first trailer for upcoming original Home Sweet Home Alone debuting yesterday. Fans weren’t entirely sold on the promo, but as you can see below, Culkin found himself trending almost immediately afterwards.

How dare they insult Macaulay Culkin like this with this home sweet home alone nonsense pic.twitter.com/nWUxLurBGH — christena (@christena4595) October 12, 2021

So "Home Sweet Home Alone" looks to be exactly what i expected from Disney. Just a remake of the first film with a few cameos. Macaulay Culkin was supposedly gonna be in it. If he is, they should have included him in the trailer. Just seems like a waste of time. — Tom Gallagher (@tgallagher7) October 12, 2021

Ok I just watched the “Home Sweet Home Alone” trailer which is a reboot? A 3rd movie? IDK to the original Home Alone franchise.



It looks ok. BUT to make It better I, recon they should get Macaulay Culkin and the 2 original robbers from the 1st two movies and bring them back. — The Psycho 4 smash (@psycho_4smash) October 12, 2021

“Home Sweet Home Alone” is banned in my household. It’s “Home Alone” with @IncredibleCulk or bust. — Wizz (@WizzWasHere) October 12, 2021

It's gonna be so much worse they can't recreate your Home Alone magic Sweet Macaulay Culkin https://t.co/Bk72JCYEXB — eh (@thevoidbeckon) October 13, 2021

Broke: "Home Sweet Home Alone"

Woke: "Sweet Home Alone", pitting Macaulay Culkin against a malevolent Japanese spirit. — Dr. Acula, Hematologist (@RyeHenMac84) October 12, 2021

HOME SWEET HOME ALONE drops Nov 12, 2021 on Disney+.



If Macaulay Culkin doesn't make a cameo…we riot! We tear it ALL down! ALL OF IT! pic.twitter.com/BsBHjcBZQK — Exorcist Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) August 17, 2021

Devin Ratray is set to cameo as Buzz McCallister, but that’s the only connective tissue to the original Home Alone that’s been confirmed so far. Home Sweet Home Alone is a Disney-branded holiday movie, so it’s guaranteed to draw in family audiences, but the chances of it being a patch on Culkin’s beloved outings as the mischievous Kevin remain slim.