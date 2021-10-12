Mad Max: Furiosa Reportedly Starts Shooting In April 2022

The more setbacks Mad Max: Furiosa faces, the more fans will start to worry that it could end up suffering a similar fate to predecessor Fury Road, which ended up being delayed so often that audiences had to sit on their hands for 30 years to see it.

The fourth installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise was at least worth the wait and then some, though, gaining a reputation as one of the greatest action movies ever made, hauling in $375 million at the box office and scoring ten Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, ultimately scooping five technical prizes.

Production on the prequel was originally scheduled to begin before the end of this year, with Anya Taylor-Joy replacing Charlize Theron in the lead role and support coming from Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Sadly, last month, Furiosa saw itself delayed almost an entire year to May 2024, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The Daily Mail is reporting that shooting is tentatively penciled in to begin in April 2022, which would at least give Miller and his team plenty of time to spend honing Furiosa‘s set pieces in post-production, especially if he’s looking to up the ante from what we saw in Fury Road.