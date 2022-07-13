‘Madame Web’ star shares production update on Spider-Man spin-off

Sony has big plans for its universe of Spider-Man characters and it seems that things are in motion for the film that will be next: Madame Web.

According to one of the stars appearing in the upcoming flick, Madame Web has begun filming. Speaking to Variety, actress Sydney Sweeney played coy about the details but did reveal she’s been having a lot of fun.

“Currently I’m filming Madame Web. And I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m very excited. My first Marvel movie. So it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of training and just prep work to get into it”

Sweeney has been vocal about her joy of joining the Marvel universe with Madame Web in the past sharing that it has been a dream for her to do so. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month the actress shared that she’d grown up watching Marvel films and dreaming of being a part of a larger-than-life project which she believes Madame Web will be.

News of Madame Web came earlier this year when Sweeney was cast alongside the film’s titular star Dakota Johnson. Details about the movie other than its cast have been scarce, but with filming currently in the works, perhaps we’ll know more soon.

The latest news about Madame Web came last month with the news that Emma Roberts joined the cast of the film.

While it is still a distance away, fans will get to see Madame Web when it launches in theaters on July 7, 2023.