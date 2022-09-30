Major ‘Armor Wars’ update inevitably ignites Iron Man hopes and dreams

Disney Plus series Armor Wars had spent so long in development without moving forward that many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering if it was even going to happen at all, and while Don Cheadle’s long-awaited debut as a franchise leading man technically isn’t heading to streaming, the project did get what could be deemed a huge upgrade.

Instead of being an episodic exclusive, Armor Wars is being refitted into a feature-length blockbuster, which many have interpreted as a substantial improvement. Naturally, though, it didn’t take long for the speculation to begin making the rounds that the reason why the comic book adaptation has been transplanted to the big screen revolves around James Rhodes’ longtime best friend.

In fact, ever since Armor Wars was first announced, it’s been heavily speculated that Robert Downey Jr. was in line to reprise the role of Tony Stark, albeit in a voice-only role as the artificial intelligence powering Rhodey’s armor. Sure enough, the talk has ratcheted up several notches in the aftermath of the movie reveal, with folks now hedging their bets like never before.

Rhodey and Riri should be the MAIN focus in Armor Wars, Tony had all 3 phases to himself as Iron Man. https://t.co/mQQB3ZnvY6 pic.twitter.com/RSx18XcmMN — Matt Murdock (Sinner/Saint/Public Defender) (@ZeroYear97) September 29, 2022

“Armor Wars is now a movie because Tony Stark comes back as AI” pic.twitter.com/7O9NWIQQ6M — alias (@itsjustanx) September 29, 2022

i would not want steve rodgers to reprise his role in captain america 4 or tony stark reprising his role in armor wars..THEY’RE DEAD..LET THEM STAY DEAD..it would literally be taking away from the stories told in those films..and i dont mean story wise i mean the ATTENTION pic.twitter.com/4E5FCjINkg — Qyxdfgk⁉️ (@trinidaddylmao) September 30, 2022

Image Of Robert Downey Jr. Trying On Iron Man's Helmet For The Very First Time Resurfaces 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Armor wars without Tony Stark is like The Dark Knight Returns without Bruce Wayne. — BJ Chester (@BjChester) September 29, 2022

How you gonna make Armor Wars movie without Tony Stark https://t.co/Civ4YPjpuj — Panda (@Sakuuda) September 29, 2022

“Armor Wars is now a movie because Tony Stark comes back as AI” #ArmorWars pic.twitter.com/OIZ8re8e6n — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ (@giselleb1234) September 29, 2022

It technically wouldn’t disgrace the climax of Avengers: Endgame were RDJ to voice the AI in War Machine’s war machine, and if anything it perfectly suits the character we’d all come to know and love across the Infinity Saga. After all, what better way for the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist to get the last laugh on his BFF than giving him constant snark right in his ear as he tries to save the world on his own for a change?