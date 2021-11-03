Major Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe project comes burdened with huge expectations, but very few will face the same levels of scrutiny as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has to deliver a sequel to a critical, commercial and cultural phenomenon, all while addressing and saluting the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

It’s no easy task, but we’ve got the utmost faith in director Ryan Coogler and his team to deliver a fitting tribute that doubles as a knockout superhero blockbuster in its own right. So far, any plot details are being kept under lock and key in an official capacity, but the moderators over at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers claim to have offered up some major story points that tie Wakanda Forever directly to the ending of Eternals.

Here's How Luke Evans Could Look As Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the purported leak, the final act of this week’s cosmic epic involves a major event that has a seismic effect on the ocean, enough to aggravate Namor and bring him to the surface. The Atlantean hasn’t even been confirmed for Wakanda Forever yet, but we’ve all been operating under the assumption that Tenoch Huerta is playing the longtime comic book favorite.

Namor and Atlantis were of course teased by Okoye in Avengers: Endgame, and he’s been the subject of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever speculation ever since the project was first announced, but at least we’ll find out this coming Friday whether or not Eternals does act as a wake up call for the Sub-Mariner to finally make his long-awaited MCU debut.