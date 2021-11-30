It’s been less than 24 hours since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was trending, which by our count marks the third time in a little over a week after the filmmaker’s army of supporters celebrated the fourth release of the theatrical edition by voicing how much they hate it before an overcooked turkey caused a comic book crossover to sell out.

These are very strange times indeed, but regardless of what side of the SnyderVerse fence you fall on, the enthusiasm of the fanbase can’t be faulted. Today, it’s the turn of Ben Affleck’s mythical Batman movie, which was once set to see the two-time Academy Award winner star, direct, co-write and executive produce a standalone superhero blockbuster.

Once the actor stepped away from the title role and announced his semi-permanent retirement as the Dark Knight, the project was refitted into Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. As you can see below, though, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has been trending hard all day.

Video games, comics and cartoons are cool and all, but I want to see Batfleck vs Deathstroke Manganiello in live-action!!#RestoreTheSnyderVerse#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/OEQyyu7WTe — A C #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@el_capi_de_siam) November 30, 2021

Zack Snyder Shares Unseen Batman Photo For Ben Affleck's Birthday 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At this level of unstoppable hype… Resistance to#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Is futile!

It will be restored

and they will #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/VfbrMt7jhB — R2-EL Pacheco (@ArturoPachecoC3) November 30, 2021

If we had a dollar for every time we’d heard the project was going to be revived and brought to life at long last, we’d probably have the money to fund it ourselves. As things stand, it’s an entirely speculative and wishful prospect on the part of the DCEU lobbyists, but it can’t be denied that a Ben Affleck Batman epic would be a sight to behold.