A DC comic book sells out after Zack Snyder posts picture of a turkey

There’s a massive number of DCEU fans who worship at the altar of Zack Snyder, and many of them will continue to actively rebel against the franchise unless the filmmaker is restored to his former position as the architect of the superhero shared universe.

It feels as though Snyder trends almost every other day, which is probably because that isn’t too far wide of the mark, but the latest development in the never-ending SnyderVerse saga is a bizarre one to say the least. The Army of the Dead director posted an image and video on Vero, which revealed his Thanksgiving turkey to the world.

While that’s hardly the stuff dreams are made of, a copy of DC’s Absolute Final Crisis was perched strategically in the background, and it went viral in seconds. To top it all off, so many of his supporters have sought out a copy of the comic book for themselves that it’s sold out on many online retailers.

Imagine posting a picture of a fucking turkey and Final Crisis in the background and it’s close to selling out in under 24 hours.



Zack fucking Snyder! — Ω Ryan Ω #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Snyder_Cut_240) November 26, 2021

Zack Snyder teases Final Crisis and shows of a severely overcooked turkey. — Rev. PatchDrury (@patchdrury) November 27, 2021

It wasn't a cock though. Just a picture of a Thanksgiving turkey with an edition of Final Crisis comic in the background. And now fans are theorizing all shits they can . — Dipto Ghosh (@blackenedwhite9) November 27, 2021

Ok sold out on Amazon US and India…



Come on UK there’s one left. Who’ll be the one to get it?



Final Crisis #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/ygRqeqhUUk pic.twitter.com/xsG3ROf9sa — Kayniac (@KayneIvor) November 27, 2021

Look what a simple thanksgiving photo does to comic books 💪💪💪 Final Crisis almost sold out in Europe 🤘 @ZackSnyder @snydercut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #finalcrisisomnibus pic.twitter.com/TsQRnvagTx — Jan Merčon 🇸🇮 #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@JanMercon) November 27, 2021

ain't no way Final Crisis is sold out because of Zack Snyder's fucking thanksgiving post 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/I5Hju3vYz2 — Advit (@advitreides) November 26, 2021

Even if Zack Snyder helped sell one copy of Final crisis, it is still a big favor to DC comics and the writer 🤷🏽‍♂️ right now all copies sold out and people are selling it for more price pic.twitter.com/mICH9vBkUT — AKKI 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟🧛🏼 (@AkkiZac) November 27, 2021

Zack Snyder posted one brief video with the Final Crisis Omnibus in the background, and the book is getting sold out. No other DCEU director will ever be able to accomplish this. I’m not saying this outta spite or anything. I love Cathy Yan & James Wan, but this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/y8XITHer9T — Ali (@AliTweeted_) November 27, 2021

It’s not a troll, last turkey released the Snyder cut. This turkey is restoring the SnyderVerse. And got final crisis sold out by the way. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Soof 🇫🇷 – ZSJL associate producer #FRZSJL (@sooftc) November 27, 2021

The diehards are taking it as another sign that Snyder is on his way back to the DCEU, but it could just as easily be nothing more than a deliberate attempt to generate even more fervor, especially when he knows that he’s got every single person that’s ever tweeted #RestoreTheSnyderVerse in the palm of his hand.