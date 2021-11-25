It’s been eight whole days since #RestoreTheSnyderVerse was trending, so we were beginning to think that something was up. Right on cue, though, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently one of the top topics on Twitter as the four-hour HBO Max epic goes through its almost weekly cycle of drumming up fan support.

The filmmaker’s original vision for his all-star DCEU blockbuster has been trending as supporters outline how thankful they are for the fact they finally got to see it in 2021 after fans spent years trying to will the project into existence before WarnerMedia finally relented and made it a reality.

It’s the most popular answer, but I have to go with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s a very special movie for so many reasons. https://t.co/EpKTweAK88 pic.twitter.com/VYE5mPeT6w — Calum W. Canavan (@CalumWalton) November 25, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was worth every second of fighting for it. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/WWPXdQlhmq — Shau M.F. Booker?! (@68shaubooker) November 25, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League — Anas Ahmed (@half_fry_doctor) November 25, 2021

@snydercut always Zack Snyder's Justice League. Im forever grateful for what we accomplished! — Nilesh Viduranga #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@AzuLa9713) November 25, 2021

the truest cinema: Zack Snyder's Justice League pic.twitter.com/IZFbhXhKtv — scorsese careca of SnyderVerse 🇧🇷 (@Scorsese_Careca) November 25, 2021

Thankful for Zack Snyder's Justice League. 🙏❤️ — Kwisatz Haderach #ArmyOfThieves (@BelricLongleaf) November 25, 2021

It would have been foolish for the boardroom to think it would stop there, though, and if anything, the campaign to bring Snyder back into the DCEU fold has only intensified after audiences were given a taster of what he had in store for the two sequels that never ended up happening.

Snyder has his hands full at Netflix for the foreseeable future with a huge number of projects in development including Planet of the Dead, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Twilight of the Gods and Rebel Moon, so there’s zero chance of the Justice League architect making a triumphant return to the franchise he helped build for at least two years when his exclusive deal with the streaming service expires.