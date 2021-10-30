Zack Snyder Says #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Campaign Is An Honor

WarnerMedia were clearly hoping to draw a line under the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement when it was finally confirmed that Zack Snyder’s unfiltered vision for Justice League was really happening as a four-hour HBO Max exclusive.

It’s been almost eight months since the re-edited and extended version of the lambasted DCEU epic landed on streaming, and yet fans show no intention of giving up on their campaign. The hashtag trends regularly as the movement continues to demand that Snyder’s mythology be resurrected and carried on, even though the studio shows no sign of budging.

In an interview with Den of Geek, the filmmaker took it as the highest compliment that people are still desperate to see his unresolved story threads picked up, viewing the longevity of #RestoreTheSnyderVerse as an honor.

“As far as the fans persisting with that hashtag, I always just take it as, you know, the confidence the fans have in my work. I just hope as I go forward that I really do my best to honor that confidence they have in me by just making them the best films I know how.”

Just because Warner Bros. keep reiterating over and over again that the SnyderVerse is as good as done, never mind the Army of the Dead director’s jam-packed Netflix slate that saw Army of Thieves land yesterday while Rebel Moon, Planet of the Dead, Lost Vegas and Twilight of the Gods are all in various stages of development, supporters aren’t going to rest until they get what they want. It’s admirable if anything, but there’s no real sign that it’ll yield any results.