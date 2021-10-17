RestoreTheSnyderVerse Trends Before, During And After DC FanDome

DC announced almost the entire lineup way ahead of time, so the DC FanDome event was relatively light when it came to major surprises or unannounced projects. However, the least shocking thing about the broadcast by far was seeing #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending on social media for the entire duration.

It doesn’t matter how many high profile movies are in the works at Warner Bros., fans will never give up on seeing the mythology that began with Man of Steel and effectively ended with HBO Max’s Justice League resurrected and continued with Zack Snyder at the helm.

As you can see below, SnyderVerse supporters were making their voices heard on Twitter, even if WarnerMedia continues to ignore their pleas.

Let's get Zack back in his office, shall we? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Jqpmfn7pR3 — 🤞RESTORETHESNYDERVERSE 🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) October 16, 2021

#RestoreTheSnyderverse for more of this in the DCEU 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/3NyMh3GMGW — Hamad 🇵🇸🇶🇦 #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@CutHamad) October 16, 2021

People smart at WB knows the truth

Let’s #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/pLvmtdxiBO — Justice4TheRealLeague (@the_justice4) October 16, 2021

"I realized I have a stake in this world, and it’s time I started fighting for it." – Martian Manhunter 💚 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/xYxiPeltzI — Amy 🇨🇦 (@inkedrescuer) October 16, 2021

This is the only Flash suit that matters #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/mKSTvTcNeR — T (@UsUnitedJustice) October 16, 2021

EXACTLY THE ENERGY WASN'T JUST THERE. DISCOVERY BRING THE OGs BACK ♥️😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/y2Q8yVx4wF — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) October 17, 2021

Pls #RestoreTheSnyderVerse before dc turns into a joke pic.twitter.com/Sa7icutOXx — Akhil (@akhilpratap26) October 16, 2021

Even with The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam dropping brand new footage, the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement remains unyielding, which is a testament to how invested fans have become in both the movie trilogy and their desire to see it carried on in the future.

Rumors continue to abound that it’ll happen eventually once Discovery formalizes its takeover, but even if it doesn’t, there are absolutely no signs of anybody giving up the ghost despite the continued assertions from the higher-ups that the SnyderVerse is no more.