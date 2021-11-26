Fans go nuts after Zack Snyder teases epic DC storyline
Zack Snyder probably doesn’t bat an eyelid when he discovers he’s trending these days, such is the regularity with which it happens. True to form, his four-hour cut of Justice League was one of Twitter’s top topics yesterday as fans named it as the 2021 movie they were most thankful for.
While the filmmaker has admitted on more than one occasion that he finds the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement to be an honor, he’s also made it clear just as many times that Warner Bros. don’t have much interest in renewing the fifteen-year working relationship that came to an end when his preferred version of Justice League hit HBO Max in March.
However, being the saucy little tease that he is, Snyder shared a video on social media showcasing his Thanksgiving turkey, which in itself is completely innocuous. However, strategically placed in the background is a copy of DC’s Absolute Final Crisis with a pair of notebooks perched on top. As you’d imagine, this was enough to sent SnyderVerse supporters down the rabbit hole.
In the Final Crisis storyline, Darkseid successfully managed to use the Anti-Life Equation to enslave humanity, where he battled against the various members of the Justice League, with Batman ending up as one of the casualties. Given that we know Anti-Life and the death of the Dark Knight were key parts of Snyder’s Justice League sequels, he knew exactly what he was doing when he made the post.