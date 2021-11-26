Zack Snyder probably doesn’t bat an eyelid when he discovers he’s trending these days, such is the regularity with which it happens. True to form, his four-hour cut of Justice League was one of Twitter’s top topics yesterday as fans named it as the 2021 movie they were most thankful for.

While the filmmaker has admitted on more than one occasion that he finds the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement to be an honor, he’s also made it clear just as many times that Warner Bros. don’t have much interest in renewing the fifteen-year working relationship that came to an end when his preferred version of Justice League hit HBO Max in March.

However, being the saucy little tease that he is, Snyder shared a video on social media showcasing his Thanksgiving turkey, which in itself is completely innocuous. However, strategically placed in the background is a copy of DC’s Absolute Final Crisis with a pair of notebooks perched on top. As you’d imagine, this was enough to sent SnyderVerse supporters down the rabbit hole.

He’s literally a director, y’all really think this slow pan and adjustment halfway through the video to make sure the final crisis book is perfectly in frame is an accident? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/POosVxiilI — Mercury #ArmyOfThieves (@theeSNYDERVERSE) November 26, 2021

Even zacks old storyboards had elements of Final Crisis. We are all aware his story has changed somewhat but my guess is that its still heavily influenced by Final Crisis



Yep, batman dies in that comic https://t.co/EY1RFY0hOS — SyL ☕🍗 (@sylabdul_inc) November 26, 2021

Debbie watching Zack putting his Final Crisis copy on the kitchen counter for a Vero post pic.twitter.com/xrRLP14MGA — Grayson (@KnightFleck) November 26, 2021

Final Crisis 😳?? Zack is going cryptic again ✌️😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/MJUZXIRORj — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) November 26, 2021

Zack is teasing something. This man plays too much with little background hints with all his photos for this to not mean something.



Also, it’s a damn Final Crisis omnibus on the kitchen table with Darkseid on the cover. He knew fans would notice. https://t.co/NYtq832Kla — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) November 25, 2021

Zack:



Has a copy of Final Crisis in his kitchen next to the turkey with the quote 'Thankful'



Above the comic there're 2 documents similar to the books in which he storyboards his movies



Say in the video 'It's not even bubbling yet'#RestoreTheSnyderVerse is greenlighted IMO pic.twitter.com/T5c97MIZjy — Dromel 🎃🇪🇸 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Dromel4) November 26, 2021

Like clock work



Zack Snyder



Final Crisis #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/HDJhGdwkYt — Leonidas (@Signs2323) November 26, 2021

OH MY FUCKING GOD

IS THE FINAL CRISIS OMNIBUS

AND THE STORYBOARD BOOKS

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/b5WJrvBrdH — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@dcumoviepage) November 25, 2021

The two books on top of Final Crisis…WHAT IF pic.twitter.com/4GAj5uprjV — Mercury #ArmyOfThieves (@theeSNYDERVERSE) November 25, 2021

FINAL CRISIS BOOK AND STORYBOARDS ON TOP OF IT ???

WHAT ARE YOU TEASING MY MADMAN ZACHARY 😭😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/D0UygtVwMx — Srinath #00Z (@819Srinath) November 26, 2021

In the Final Crisis storyline, Darkseid successfully managed to use the Anti-Life Equation to enslave humanity, where he battled against the various members of the Justice League, with Batman ending up as one of the casualties. Given that we know Anti-Life and the death of the Dark Knight were key parts of Snyder’s Justice League sequels, he knew exactly what he was doing when he made the post.