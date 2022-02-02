It looks like one of the stars of Mamma Mia! is aching for a third installment in the franchise. The musical comedy, featuring songs from legendary Swedish group ABBA, proved to be a massive hit when it stormed theatres in 2008. With an ensemble cast headed by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie Sheridan, the movie was a success, and sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released ten years later in 2018.



In an interview with Screen Rant, Lily James, who played the younger version of Meryl Streep’s Donna, said she was “desperate” for a third movie, and more importantly, would love to return as one of the characters.



“I’m desperate for it to happen. It was like, it didn’t feel real. It was so fun just singing on the beach and on a boat. I don’t know. Why isn’t it happening? We all need it. It’s been COVID. It’s been terrible. Let’s do Mamma Mia.” the British actress said, cheekily adding, “But only If I’m in it.”

It’s not impossible to wish for a third film. After all, ABBA released “Voyage”, a reunion album, which means there’s fresh music for the film to include in its soundtrack. Also, with West Side Story and Tick, Tick…Boom! proving a favorite among fans, it’s clear the musical genre is still very much in demand.



James is currently making rounds promoting her new Hulu biographical drama, Pam & Tommy, in which she stars as model and actress Pamela Anderson.