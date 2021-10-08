Man Of Steel Star Teasing Potential DCEU Return In The Flash

The SnyderVerse campaign may be continuing on unabashed, but for the time being, it looks very unlikely that we’ll be seeing that corner of the DCEU mythology picked up any time soon. Zack Snyder may have launched the entire mythology back in the summer of 2013 with Man of Steel, but HBO Max’s Justice League felt like the end of an era.

Not that Warner Bros. and DC Films are struggling with content, though, given the huge number of feature films and HBO Max exclusives in various stages of production or development, many of which occupy their own individual pockets of the universe.

Rumors over Henry Cavill’s future swirl on an almost daily basis, and yet he’s no closer to confirming or denying that he’s done as the franchise’s Superman. However, one of his Man of Steel co-stars could be set for a surprise return in The Flash, after fans noticed that director Andy Muschietti liked social media made by Faora actress Antje Traue revealing she’d gone back to her short-haired Kryptonian look, as you can see below.

Será que a Faora estará em #TheFlash?



No IG, a atriz Antje Traue revelou que estava gravando algum projeto no Reino Unido e teve inclusive que voltar a ficar de cabelo curto.



E o Andy Muschietti curtiu a foto dela 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xnVrMOJu6n — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) October 4, 2021

The most obvious connection to make would be something involving Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who will make her debut in The Flash. With the multiverse in play, anything is possible, but those demanding the Cavill comeback for the last four years will no doubt find themselves disappointed if a minor one-and-done villain shows up instead.