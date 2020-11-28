The Mandalorian Fans Freaking Out Over Michael Biehn’s Appearance

Unsurprisingly, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano captured all of The Mandalorian headlines this week after finally bringing the fan favorite into live-action. The actress did so in spectacular fashion, too, with Dave Filoni making the right call in opening the episode with an action sequence to both send The Clone Wars fans into raptures and also make it perfectly clear to viewers who don’t follow the expanded lore that the dual-wielding Jedi is a badass and force to be reckoned with.

There was a lot going on in “The Jedi,” as Ahsoka sliced and diced her way even deeper into the hearts of the fanbase, while Baby Yoda was given an extensive backstory that tied the freshly rebranded Grogu directly to the events of Revenge of the Sith and Order 66, with Grand Admiral Thrawn getting name-dropped for good measure.

Amidst all the excitement, though, a lot of people failed to register Michael Biehn showing up as The Magistrate’s head of security, Lang. The 64 year-old is a legend of the sci-fi genre in his own right having played major roles in James Cameron’s The Terminator, Aliens and The Abyss, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, his presence didn’t go entirely unnoticed.

All this chatter about Mandalorian and not one single mention about Michael Biehn in an old west shoot out? Y'all need to get your hyped beans recalibrated! — RabidBeave (@RabidBeave) November 27, 2020

Actually let out a very high pitched squeal when I saw the one and only Michael Biehn in that last episode of #TheMandalorian — Charles Unphair (@chazmaster2000) November 27, 2020

Michael Biehn made into the Star Wars universe! pic.twitter.com/wmef1N22fn — Æ R M (@good_guy_evann) November 27, 2020

Imo this was the best episode so far in #TheMandalorian, it was epic to see #ashokatano in action but for me it was epic to see #MichaelBiehn on the big screen again. Great episode, so many reveals yet so many more to come. Even hearing yodas name was epic. This is the way! — OfficialShivLadwa (@LadwaShiv) November 27, 2020

No one warned me that Michael Biehn was in the new episode of The Mandalorian… I almost had a heart attack — Jo 🦋 (@mayhem24_7) November 27, 2020

Every week, I’ll say it again and again… #TheMandalorian is the best thing to happen to Star Wars. Also… Michael Biehn is even in this episode. Everyone is in this show!!! pic.twitter.com/ao4xrxFP3k — Freddie Carlini 🔪📼 (@_oh_freddie) November 27, 2020

Michael Biehn appreciation post. A true Hollywood bad ass. pic.twitter.com/sCLTgz2Crh — Adam Howes (@Howsito) November 27, 2020

I know everyone is talking about Ahsoka, and rightfully so, but I'd be remiss if I didn't say how excited I am that the legend, Michael Biehn, is now in Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/rYW6QDfyWh — Dan Brooks (@dan_brooks) November 27, 2020

Michael Biehn seeing Baby Yoda in a pouch and asking “What is that thing” is about as good as this kind of thing gets, to me — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 27, 2020

I loved Michael Biehn just casually appearing in #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/FkRcF6mMAO — Vincent is excited for ⊃∪∩⪽ (@_Teren1_) November 27, 2020

The Mandalorian has made a habit of drafting in veteran actors with plenty of genre experience to play minor roles in the series, with Biehn joining the likes of Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, John Leguizamo, Clancy Brown and Mark Boone Junior in heading to a galaxy far, far away. It marks the most high-profile project the former Kyle Reese has appeared in for a long time as well, and fans were more than happy to see him pop up.