The Mandalorian Fans Freaking Out Over Michael Biehn’s Appearance

1 hour ago
Unsurprisingly, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano captured all of The Mandalorian headlines this week after finally bringing the fan favorite into live-action. The actress did so in spectacular fashion, too, with Dave Filoni making the right call in opening the episode with an action sequence to both send The Clone Wars fans into raptures and also make it perfectly clear to viewers who don’t follow the expanded lore that the dual-wielding Jedi is a badass and force to be reckoned with.

There was a lot going on in “The Jedi,” as Ahsoka sliced and diced her way even deeper into the hearts of the fanbase, while Baby Yoda was given an extensive backstory that tied the freshly rebranded Grogu directly to the events of Revenge of the Sith and Order 66, with Grand Admiral Thrawn getting name-dropped for good measure.

Amidst all the excitement, though, a lot of people failed to register Michael Biehn showing up as The Magistrate’s head of security, Lang. The 64 year-old is a legend of the sci-fi genre in his own right having played major roles in James Cameron’s The Terminator, Aliens and The Abyss, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, his presence didn’t go entirely unnoticed.

The Mandalorian has made a habit of drafting in veteran actors with plenty of genre experience to play minor roles in the series, with Biehn joining the likes of Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, John Leguizamo, Clancy Brown and Mark Boone Junior in heading to a galaxy far, far away. It marks the most high-profile project the former Kyle Reese has appeared in for a long time as well, and fans were more than happy to see him pop up.

