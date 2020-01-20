The Mandalorian Star Reportedly Being Eyed For Kraven In Spider-Man 3

With Disney and Sony sorting out their differences last fall, Spider-Man 3 is due to start shooting in July, offering fans a third solo outing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker within the MCU. With Vulture and Mysterio behind him, the wall-crawler is now set to face another of his deadliest foes in the threequel. And all of the evidence is pointing to that being Kraven the Hunter. After all, with his secret identity blown and an accusation of murder/terrorism thrown at him, Peter’s the perfect prey right now.

But who could bring Sergei Kravinoff to life? Well, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and Tom Holland is in talks for a Venom 2 cameo, not to mention that National Treasure 3 is in development, all of which have since been confirmed – that one name Marvel’s looking at for the part is Pedro Pascal, fresh off starring in Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian as the titular bounty hunter.

What’s more, Pascal is due to play another comic book villain this summer in Wonder Woman 1984 – he’ll be Diana Prince’s latest nemesis, metahuman businessman Maxwell Lord. Could he round off a trio of major franchises with Spider-Man 3 as well? Perhaps.

Morbius Trailer Screenshots 1 of 27

Click to skip



















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As is often the case with these things, though, he’s just one actor out of several that the studio has in their sights. With filming beginning this summer, though, they’ll have to start actively searching soon for the right person to don the character’s animal-skin coat. And while Pascal isn’t someone you would necessarily jump to as the perfect Kraven – fans usually suggest folks like Gerard Butler or Jeffrey Dean Morgan – he’d actually be a great fit for the part, in our opinion.

In any case, director Jon Watts has already made clear how badly he wants to tackle the villain. What’s more, we know that Spider-Man 3 will partially set up production in Iceland, which could easily double for the hunter’s native Russia. Remember, a Kraven solo movie was also announced to be coming from Sony back in 2018. If it’s still in the works, it could very well spring off this film, thanks to the newfound interconnectivity between the studios.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see play Kraven? Drop us a comment down below with your pick.