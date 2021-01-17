Mando And Baby Yoda Will Reportedly Return In Future Star Wars Movies

The introduction of the canonical High Republic series has forced Lucasfilm into rebranding the entire Star Wars franchise, splitting it into distinct eras so that longtime fans, recent converts and the creators themselves are more easily able to distinguish what sits where in the vast and expansive mythology.

For instance, Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte will be the first live-action project set during the High Republic era, while The Mandalorian and upcoming spinoffs The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic all unsurprisingly fall under the New Republic banner.

There are currently three Star Wars movies in various stages of development, but as of yet, there’s no indication of where they fall in the timeline. We know that Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron arrives in December 2023, though, while Taika Waititi’s mystery project is on the back burner until Thor: Love and Thunder is finished, and Kevin Feige’s addition to the franchise recently hired Loki showrunner Michael Waldron to tackle the script.

Plot details for these projects are non-existent, of course, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are being eyed for making the jump to the big screen and could potentially show up in one of these upcoming films. Although, at this point in time, the tipster hasn’t stated where they’ll appear.

However, if the two Disney Plus favorites were to turn up in a Star Wars movie set in the present day, it would be markedly different versions of the characters given that the New Republic takes place two decades before the Rise of the First Order, which concluded with The Rise of Skywalker. Also, Jon Favreau is clearly running the TV side of things while Kathleen Kennedy handles the films, so the two would have to strike some sort of agreement over story points and connective tissue for any sort of crossover to happen.