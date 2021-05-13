Margot Robbie Says A Birds Of Prey Sequel Isn’t On The Horizon

It took a while for Warner Bros. and DC Films to decide what they wanted to do with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn after she made her live-action film debut in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, when she turned out to be one of the only highlights in a disappointing blockbuster that was plagued by constant behind the scenes interference.

Ayer was initially going to direct the former Harleen Quinzell, Poison Ivy and Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens before the project fell apart, while a crime caper in the vein of Bonnie and Clyde was once in the works from the Focus duo of John Requa and Glen Ficarra, which would have seen the actress partnered up with Jared Leto’s Joker for a team-up of their own.

Eventually, the longtime fan favorite character got her own spinoff, only for Birds of Prey to underwhelm at the box office and barely make it past $200 million globally. However, Cathy Yan’s female-driven adventure has already become something of a cult classic, and has trended on several occasions in the fourteen months since it was released as supporters praise the irreverent ensemble flick.

Robbie will be back on our screens as Harley in August when she takes top billing in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but in a new interview, the two-time Academy Award nominee admitted that a Birds of Prey sequel isn’t part of the studio’s plans.

“I don’t know if that is on the horizon anytime soon. I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there’s no sequel in the works that I’m aware of at this stage.”

Gunn revealed recently that almost everyone is going to die over the course of his soft reboot, but whether or not a Birds of Prey 2 ever happens, Harley Quinn seems like one of the more likely candidates to survive given her popularity.