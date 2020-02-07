Margot Robbie Hilariously Reacts To Reporter Calling Birds Of Prey An MCU Movie

Today, Birds of Prey finally hits cinemas, marking the latest movie to come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe….Wait, what? Yeah, didn’t you hear? The DCEU has been folded into the MCU. At least, that’s according to this new interview.

When the cast of Birds of Prey went on Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan got a little tongue-tied while attempting to ask a question about the DC universe, so the words that actually came out of his mouth were “Marvel universe.” Actress Rosie Perez courteously helps him out when he struggles to remember the correct term, but not before we get a hilarious reaction shot from Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie.

Following Strahan’s blunder, the camera cuts to Robbie, whose polite smile slightly slips at the Marvel/DC mix-up. Needless to say, the fans are here for it.

This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened, of course. Due to the dominance of the MCU in modern cinema, those not completely keyed up on the divide between Marvel and DC often just go with the former if they’re not sure which is which. So, it’s fair enough that Strahan made this particular slip-up. However, the brilliance comes from Robbie – one of the leading stars of the DCEU, who’s totally loyal to the franchise – clearly being a little bit perturbed by the mistake, just as us fans would be.

In actual fact, Birds of Prey is the long-awaited second outing for the star as the Joker’s ex, which sees her team up with fellow heroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save young orphan Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the clutches of crime boss Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Don’t miss this first R-rated effort in the DCEU – not the MCU – in theaters this weekend.