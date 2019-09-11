Margot Robbie’s Tank Girl Reboot Finds Its Director

Margot Robbie has already made her mark on the comic book movie world thanks to her role as DC’s Harley Quinn, but she’s about to launch a much more underrated character to the screen in a new version of Tank Girl. It was reported earlier this week that the Australian actress and producer is working on a film about the cult heroine via her LuckyChap Entertainment company and now, the project has found its director.

According to Collider, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte has landed the job of helming the Tank Girl reboot. After making his feature debut with 2016’s As You Are, he’s already set to work with Robbie on upcoming crime drama Dreamland. The same report says that the movie is being eyed as a potential starring vehicle for Robbie, but the actress herself is waiting to see how the script turns out before committing to it. She will, however, produce alongside LuckyChap execs Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Originally published by Dark Horse Comics and created in 1988, Tank Girl AKA Rebecca Buck hails from a post-apocalyptic version of Australia, in which she roams around her tank doing jobs for a sinister organization. The punk character was popular enough to get a movie in 1995, starring Lori Petty in the title role and directed by Rachel Talalay (Doctor Who, Sherlock). It was a big flop at the time, but Robbie’s version has the potential to be a real hit.

Speaking of Robbie, she’ll next return to the superhero world as the Clown Princess in February’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Soon after that, she’ll reprise the role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sequel, coming in August 2021. There’s no word yet on when Tank Girl might enter production or be headed into theaters, but if Robbie is starring, her busy schedule could mean it won’t arrive for a while. As always, watch this space for more.