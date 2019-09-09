Margot Robbie’s Reportedly Developing A Tank Girl Reboot

At this point in time, Margot Robbie is certainly no stranger to comic book movies, as she’s already filmed for the iconic Harley Quinn twice. The first time was for 2016’s Suicide Squad, with the second being the upcoming Birds of Prey. In fact, she’s giving it a third go-round as well in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but that one has yet to go in front of cameras.

Believe it or not though, the highly in demand actress is setting her sights on another comic book-based franchise as well, and that’s Tank Girl. Apparently, this has been brewing for months, as co-creator Alan Martin made it all public by Tweeting the following:

“Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months into development. We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators.”

So far, Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment has made a name for itself by helping produce movies such as I, Tonya, Terminal, Dreamland and the aforementioned Birds of Prey. One can only wonder if she’ll take the title role in Tank Girl, but I’d certainly think so.

Previously, Tank Girl had been adapted to film in 1995, with Lori Petty starring at that time. Funny enough, that particular actress is no stranger to DC herself, having voiced Livewire on Superman: The Animated Series. Similar to Harley Quinn, the character was first developed for animation before making her way to comics and other media. Years later, Petty played Jeri on Gotham.

We’ll keep you posted on the new Tank Girl flick as it continues taking shape. But before then, be sure to catch Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) when it arrives in theaters on February 7th, 2020.