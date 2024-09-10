‘Maria’ release date, cast, synopsis, and more

Angelina Jolie’s return to the screen has been nothing short of breathtaking, as she has brought the role of Maria Callas to life in the stunning biopic, Maria. The famous Pablo Larraín ’s trilogy is now finally complete, following the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated films, Jackie and Spencer.

Much like its predecessors, Maria promises to offer a deep psychological portrait of its subject, and this time, it’s the iconic opera singer, Maria Callas. After a triumphant showcase at the Venice Film Festival, you may be wondering when the brilliant Angelina Jolie and Maria will be accessible for the general public’s viewing pleasure.

Synopsis

Set in the 1970s, Maria takes us through the final days of Maria Callas, the American-born Greek opera singer renowned for her spellbinding voice. The film portrays a time when Callas, having lost her voice, attempts to reclaim it and find her identity beyond the stage. It also touches on her tumultuous personal life, particularly her relationship with Aristotle Onassis, who left her for Jackie Kennedy, the former First Lady of the United States. The film also highlights Callas’ struggles with isolation in her later years, leading up to her tragic death at the age of 53 from a heart attack.

When will Maria receive a wide release?

Maria premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation. The film is expected to be released on Netflix soon, although the official release date has yet to be announced. Nonetheless, with its Venice debut behind it, a trailer and release date announcement will follow soon. Larraín has since expressed his joy at partnering with the popular streamer.

I’m excited to partner again with the Netflix team who care so passionately about movies. This film is my most personal work yet. It is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas who, after dedicating her life to performing for audiences around the world, decides finally to find her own voice, her own identity, and sing for herself. I’m deeply honored to tell this story and share it with audiences worldwide like Maria did with her life.

Who stars in Maria besides Angelina Jolie?

As aforementioned, Angelina Jolie takes on the role of Maria Callas, marking her return to film after a three-year hiatus following Eternals. The Oscar-nominated Kodi Smit-McPhee also stars as Mandrax, an imaginary documentary interviewer, while Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino will be taking on the role of Ferruccio, Callas’ butler.

The film also features:

Alba Rohrwacher as Bruna, Callas’ housekeeper

Valeria Golino as Yakinthi Callas

Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis

Alessandro Bressanello as Giovanni Battista Meneghini

Aggelina Papadopoulou as a young Maria Callas

Maria is written by Academy Award nominee Steven Knight, known for his works: Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, Closed Circuits, and Peaky Blinders. Oscar nominee Edward Lachman serves as the film’s cinematographer, and is known for his work on: Far from Heaven, Carol, and El Conde. Furthermore, Maria is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín under Fabula, Lorenzo Mieli, and Jonas Dornbach.

