Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Allegations, Calls Them Distortions Of Reality

The industry has moved very quickly to act against Marilyn Manson after actress Evan Rachel Wood called out the shock rocker as the man who had subjected her to physical and emotional abuse during the time that they were in a relationship, which initially started when the actress was still a teenager and the musician was almost 40.

His record label has already dropped him, and we also know that the man born as Brian Warner has been fired from the third season of Starz’s American Gods while an upcoming episode of Shudder anthology series Creepshow that he featured in won’t air now. Of course, the musician has found himself facing similar allegations in the past, but since Wood’s spoken up, a number of his other former partners have joined the choir, too, and things look to only be getting worse for Manson.

Hoping to set the record straight, then, he’s now hopped on Instagram to break the silence and slam the allegations, calling them “distortions of reality.” Here’s what he had to share:

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how this will all play out, but given how quickly he’s being dropped, things certainly aren’t looking good for the singer right now. We wouldn’t count him out entirely just yet, as many, many stars have bounced back from controversies far worse, but it’s probably safe to say that we won’t be seeing or hearing much from him over the next little while.

Tell us, though, what do you make of the whole Marilyn Manson situation? Are you happy to see the industry rallying against him like they are?