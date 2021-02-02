Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods And Creepshow Amidst Abuse Allegations

The industry has moved at lightning quick speed to blackball Marilyn Manson after actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly named the shock rocker as the man who had subjected her to physical and emotional abuse during their tumultuous relationship a decade ago, which initially began when the Westworld star was still a teenager and the musician was close to 40.

As well as being dropped by his record label, the man born as Brian Warner has now been dumped from the third season of Starz’s American Gods and an upcoming episode of Shudder anthology series Creepshow. The 52 year-old has faced allegations of a similar nature in the past, but getting called out on social media by Wood has led to a number of Manson’s former partners coming forward with similar claims.

He may have issued a statement denying everything, but it looks as though his career is already in free fall. Label Loma Vista Records have terminated his contract and will no longer promote his latest album, We Are Chaos, which was released in September of last year, while he’s been removed from the next episode of American Gods.

Marilyn Manson‘s character Johan Wengren played a substantial part in the most recent installment, but his role is now being cut from the Neil Gaiman adaptation before it returns to the screen on February 14th. He was also set to appear in an as yet unnamed Creepshow segment, but a Shudder representative has confirmed that it’ll be replaced altogether.

The controversial singer was announced as part of Stephen King adaptation The Stand back in 2019 as well before he vanished from the conversation, although executive producer Josh Boone blamed it on budgetary and scheduling issues at the time. Regardless, it’s clear that his days in the spotlight are well and truly numbered.