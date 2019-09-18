American Gods Casts Marilyn Manson For Season 3

Starz’s American Gods has always attracted notable guest stars and season 3 will continue this trend, as it’s been announced that Marilyn Manson is joining the cast in a recurring role for its upcoming run.

Deadline revealed the news, confirming that the rock star and actor will play Johann Wengren, the blood-thirsty lead singer of Viking-themed death metal band Blood Death. So, pretty much a part that could only be played by Manson. As per the series’ mythology about the Old Gods regaining their power, the band will feed Ian McShane’s Mr. Wednesday AKA Odin as part of his ongoing war with the New Gods (see: Media and Technology).

American Gods has had a rocky time of it over its short lifespan so far. Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller and Michael Green initially had the reins of this adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling fantasy novel but the pair bowed out after just one season due to disagreements with network bosses. Jesse Alexander took over for season 2, with Gaiman himself lending a hand and season 3, meanwhile, will be helmed by former Walking Dead writer Chic Eglee.

On Manson’s casting, Eglee said the following in a statement:

“As a long-time admirer of his estimable talent as an author, artist, musician and actor, it is dope indeed to be working with Mr. Manson in Season 3 of American Gods. Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original and uniquely entertaining.”

Ricky Whittle fronts the show as Shadow Moon, an ex-con roped into employment as Odin’s bodyguard. Other memorable turns include Pablo Schreiber as leprechaun Mad Sweeney, Crispin Glover as Mr. World and Gillian Anderson as Media, always appearing in the guise of famous celebrities, who sadly left after the first season.

American Gods season 3 will likely air in early 2020. Watch this space for more.