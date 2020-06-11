Marisa Tomei Teases What’s Next For Aunt May In Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 might’ve been delayed by the pandemic, but it’s still on the way. Production was due to start next month, but obviously that’s had to be held off, which has had a knock-on effect on the movie’s release date. However, rest assured, the threequel remains a priority for Sony so we won’t be waiting forever to find out what happens next to Peter Parker after the shocking cliffhanger of Far From Home.

But enough about Peter for the moment, what about his aunt May? May must be in for a tough time of it as well, seeing as her nephew’s been both outed as Spider-Man and framed by Mysterio as Public Enemy No. 1. ScreenRant caught up with Marisa Tomei and asked what’s next for May and though the actress wouldn’t say much, she teased that we’ll see more of May’s community spirit and drive to help others in the next film.

“Well, I’ve had her – [director] Jon Watts and I always talked about her being a community organizer,” she said. “And hopefully that track will expand and be part of this one, as well.”

May’s charitable side was portrayed in Far From Home, where she was shown to be working with the Salvation Army and organizing a charity fundraiser for those left homeless by the Blip. It’s handy having a superhero for a nephew, too, as she got the wall-crawler to show up as a celebrity guest. It’ll be interesting to see whether her relationship with Happy Hogan continues as well, given that the pair were on different wavelengths about how serious things were last time we saw them.

We don’t know much about Spider-Man 3 to date, so even tight-lipped teases like the one Tomei gives above are welcome right now. After all, the threequel won’t hit the traditional summer slot and is instead coming on November 5th, 2021, so it may be a while before we learn more.