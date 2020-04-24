Spider-Man 3 Hit With Sizable Delay, Loses Its Summer 2021 Slot

With all films that were in production before the coronavirus pandemic began now in stasis until things change, their scheduled release dates are all being shuffled around. Most of the actors in these projects are just as in the dark about what’s to come as we are, too, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland was the latest to voice their uncertainty.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week, Holland admitted that he’s unsure when Spider-Man 3 will kick off production, saying:

“I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man [3] first, I’m not clear. But both movies are being made and they’re both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens.”

And now, only days after the actor offered that uncertain status update, Sony has announced that they’ll be delaying the pic. Instead of arriving in theaters on July 16th, 2021, the threequel will now swing into cinemas on November 5th, 2021. So, a fairly sizable delay then.

Of course, MCU fans will know that November date is when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be with us, but you obviously can’t have two Marvel films open at once and so, the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel has now been moved once again. Instead of a fall opening, it’ll be here on March 25th, 2022.

We know, it’s a rough hand MCU fans have been dealt in recent weeks, with all of the studio’s projects being reshuffled and pushed back. But with the world still in lockdown and no one really sure when things will get better, there’s simply no other option.

So for now, Spider-Man 3 will be with us on November 5th, 2021. Though given that things are still very much up in the air as to when production will be able to resume again, this might not even be the final release date.