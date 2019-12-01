Actor Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter to give props to Disney CEO Bob Iger for letting a terminally ill Star Wars fan see The Rise of Skywalker in an early private screening.

The Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England, recently reached out to Disney via social media asking the Mouse House to fulfil a patient’s wish to see the final instalment in the Sequel Trilogy before he passes away. Last Thursday, Iger tweeted that the request had been granted, confirming that the unnamed man was able to watch the film with his family.

The news warmed the heart of many a Star Wars fan, including apparently Hamill himself, who shared an article on the story via Twitter, along with the following message:

“Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did.”

The screening of The Rise of Skywalker reportedly took place Friday morning, and was attended by the patient and his son.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rowans Hospice has issued a statement on behalf of the patient as well, who sent out “the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen,” adding that they’d “helped to make some wonderful memories” during “a horrible situation.”

The man said he was “a huge Star Wars fan” who thought he was going to miss the film he’d “been waiting to see since 1977.” The patient’s wife added that she was “truly humbled by everyone’s support,” and that “witnessing the out pouring of generosity has been amazing.”

Even just a few weeks out from release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains shrouded in secrecy, so it’s nice to see Disney lifting the veil for a fan in need. For the rest of us, the film will be in cinemas from December 20th.