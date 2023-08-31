Mark Hamill pays tribute to ‘The Last Jedi’ assistant director Jamie Christopher following his passing

Fans support Mark Hamill as he mourns the loss of Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'

Star Wars fans have rallied around Mark Hamill as he mourned the loss of Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The legendary actor took to Twitter to pay tribute to the prodigious 52-year-old.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Jamie Christopher. Aside from being one of the best ADs I've ever worked with, I'll always remember how his deadpan humor kept us all amused & motivated to give our absolute best. #GoneTooSoon 💔 https://t.co/SIUf4EsAAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 31, 2023

Christopher enjoyed a stellar career shaping narratives that entertained millions of moviegoers. Per Variety, he received his first credit working with David Fincher as the Third AD on Alien 3 in 1999. He graduated to Second AD with Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element in 1997 and Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy in 1999.

In 2001, Christopher became the first AD of the second unit for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. As the franchise developed around the J.K. Rowling novels, he continued in this role and became the First Assistant Director for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

In addition to the Star Wars franchise, Christopher had a thriving decade-long career in the MCU, where his work included Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Widow. He was also an Executive Producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the soon-to-be-released Fantastic Four.

Fans joined Hamill in recognizing Christopher’s work and offered warm words of support.

My condolences. I know how hard ADs work. Been on many film sets in the past. 🕯️ — Jyn Erso Fella🌻lady🌻 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@JenniferDHWA) August 31, 2023

Christopher’s kindness and diligence, as shared by friends and colleagues, particularly touched some.

Sorry for your loss, Mark. I've seen a few people here say he was very well liked and appreciated. https://t.co/SmKQPkESfp — Paul A. Kowal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️☮️💙 (@paul_a_kowal) August 31, 2023

Another fan pointed out how brightly Christopher’s talents shone during his all-too-brief earthly sojourn.

may he be forever remembered by the legacy he has left. incredibly talented. a life, albeit cut short, well lived. — j (@froydinger) August 31, 2023

Jamie Christopher’s work has helped capture the hearts and minds of movie fans in some of the biggest film franchises in the industry. The example he set is a testament to the enduring values of excellence, creativity, and dedication. His passing marks the end of life that was short yet unwaveringly massive.

Christopher’s wife, Carly, and their four children survive him. The cause of death remains undisclosed.