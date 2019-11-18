Who’s the only other actor to date to play Luke Skywalker in a Star Wars movie apart from Mark Hamill? That’s a fun trivia question that might challenge even the most ardent lovers of the franchise. The answer’s actually Aidan Barton though, the baby who played both Luke and Leia at the end of Revenge of the Sith. And if you want to feel really old, here’s what the kid looks like now.

Hamill shared some pics of Barton on his Twitter account recently, explaining that he’s the real life son of film editor Roger Barton. He’s also a high schooler, something which seems to have given the star – and many fans – an existential crisis.

Barton has yet to venture back into acting, but he’s already made a huge impact on cinema by playing two of the most iconic characters in the medium. If you’ll recall, baby Luke and Leia are introduced following Padme’s tragic death during childbirth. After Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side, it’s decided to split up the twins and give them to separate families to keep them safe – Leia goes to Bail Organa and his wife while Luke is returned to his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru on Tatooine, to be watched over by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Despite the internet wanting Sebastian Stan to takeover as Luke in a future project, that doesn’t appear to be happening. But it is likely that another child actor will play the role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series. As that’s taking place eight years after Revenge, Luke would be a young boy during this period, so expect at least a cameo from the future savior of the Rebellion.

Mark Hamill, meanwhile, will return to Star Wars in The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, in cinemas from December 20th.