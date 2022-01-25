While Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker, he’s almost as famous for voicing the Joker in various media for almost thirty years. Beginning with Paul Dini and Bruce Timm’s iconic 1992 cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, he’s been the go-to voice for the Clown Prince of Crime across DC’s animated features, most recently popping in Justice League Action and the Lego DC Super-Villains video game.

Now, he’s referenced an amusing moment while making Batman: The Animated Series, in which a crew member worried he’d been fired. When asked by a fan to recall a funny or strange story from making the show, Hamill responded:

A BTAS sound editor once asked me "Did you get fired?" He was working on a Joker episode & knew it wasn't me. Called my agent & turns out it was "Legends of the Dark Knight" featuring a salute to Dick Sprang's Joker of the 50's played by the great @MJMcKean!🃏 #truestory https://t.co/S3QrUduR4R — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 24, 2022

‘Legends of the Dark Knight’ is an episode of The New Batman Adventures, showing children recounting their very different interpretations of Batman, each drawn from various comic books. The most well-known is the short animated take on Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns (which would later get the full animated treatment by Warner Bros), an animated version of the 1966 Batman show, and a take on the golden era of the hero with Dick Sprang inspired art.

This is Spinal Tap and Better Call Saul actor Michael McKean makes for a great take on a classic Joker, though not even he could ever really threaten Hamill’s dominance of the role in the 90s. That’s perhaps proven by the sound crew being so concerned that Hamill wasn’t doing the voice they decided to set their minds at ease by calling him to check.

New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams And Matt Reeves Coming To HBO Max 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Batman: The Animated Series will be returning as an audio drama in 2022, while animator Bruce Timm is working on Batman: Caped Crusader, which takes clear visual clues from the 90s show. Let’s hope Hamill is along for the ride on both of them.