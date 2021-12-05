‘Batman: The Animated Series’ cast reuniting for new audio drama

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series premiering, and fans have been hoping that Warner Bros. would do something to mark the occasion. After all, it’s one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight we’ve ever seen, and it remains a beloved show that continues to find new fans on streaming and home video.

We’ve heard intermittent rumors of a potential revival that would be exclusive to HBO Max, but they turned out to be wide of the mark when J.J. Abrams’ Batman: Caped Crusader was announced instead, with Bruce Timm a key part of the creative team.

However, even though we probably aren’t going to be getting any new episodes to complement the 85 that aired between 1992 and 1995, Kevin Conroy revealed during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic-Con via The Hollywood Reporter that Batman: The Animated Series is getting a brand new audio drama, with longtime writer Alan Burnett overseeing the project.

The market for audio-only Gotham City offerings has exploded recently with the likes of Batman: The Audio Adventures with Jeffrey Wright and Winston Duke’s Batman Unburied, but it would be safe to assume that fans of Batman: The Animated Series will ensure that anything involving Conroy and his old cohorts rockets to the top of the most-anticipated list.