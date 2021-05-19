DC Fans Freaking Out Over New Batman: Caped Crusader Show

DC fans were floored this morning when a brand new Batman TV show was announced. At the WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation this Wednesday, it was revealed that Batman: Caped Crusader is on the way, an animated effort coming from the minds of three top creators – Batman: The Animated Series guru Bruce Timm, The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. And from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like a dream project for Dark Knight lovers.

As you’d expect, the internet is losing it over the news, with Batman continuing to trend on social media hours after the announcement. Just about everyone is loving the concept of Caped Crusader, both for its BTAS continuation vibes and its triple decker of talent behind the scenes. We knew HBO Max was cooking something up, but this is beyond anything we were expecting and here are just a few of the reactions going around on Twitter.

flopping on the ground in joy over hearing about batman caped crusadder er AAAAAA WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO LET'S FUCKINGG GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — 1312 🌌🦌 avi (@avimour) May 19, 2021

So that BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER news is cool. Gotta be a little suspicious of Abrams, but hey, benefit of the doubt I guess. — Stuart Wilke (@StuartMWilke) May 19, 2021

@RealKevinConroy Please PLEASE tell me you’re joining the upcoming HBO Max “Batman: Caped Crusader” series!! — Jacob Weaver (@NipponJeikobu) May 19, 2021

a “reimagining of the batman mythology” means there’s gonna be old characters who are now POC and it’s gonna incredibly piss off the fan boy incels and Fox News “pundits” and it’s going to be absolutely wonderful 🙌🏼 https://t.co/EIqWpQhcmZ — nWo chEEstros (@ChrEEstosK) May 19, 2021

We’re really getting a new Batman series called Batman: Caped Crusader from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves THIS IS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/XdDkJIwxj8 — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 19, 2021

The hype is unreal.

We’re getting a Golden Age, noir, detective, psychological, cinematic Batman animated series from Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Bruce Tim I am ALIVE BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER has skyrocketed to the top of my hype charts, unreal pic.twitter.com/CPKm3rsrLQ — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) May 19, 2021

The teaser poster promises that Caped Crusader will draw from the character’s earliest comics, with the design resembling the original Bob Kane/Bill Finger Batman.

we are getting a aminated 1930's type of batman Aminated show i am here for it #Batman #BatmanCapedCrusader pic.twitter.com/RP67gTzgNp — Jason Jimbo Ritter (@Jimbo19934) May 19, 2021

The best news to wake up to.

waking up to the news of a #BatmanCapedCrusader and #MyAdventuresWithSuperman animated series was awesome — Chuckie (@ChuckieChk) May 19, 2021

New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams And Matt Reeves Coming To HBO Max 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But let’s not forget the other DC animated show that was announced today – My Adventures with Superman. That’s a new series for both Bats and Supes!

Weird to think it’s been that long.

The last proper Batman animated tv series was 'Beware The Batman' in 2013 so I'm excited by the fact that we're getting a new one after so long pic.twitter.com/ybYMiwho7G — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) May 19, 2021

Matt Reeves is the king of Gotham.

Hiring Matt Reeves and giving him total creative control with the Batman IP is the single best decision Warner has made in the last five years.

• THE BATMAN film trilogy

• BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER animated series

• GOTHAM CENTRAL live-action series pic.twitter.com/V7G9BLbjjd — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) May 19, 2021

Ben Affleck in The Flash. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The Gotham Knights video game. And now Caped Crusaders. All that’s coming our way next year.

In a join statement, Timm, Reeves and Abrams wrote that they’re “beyond excited” to be teaming up to make this series, promising “engrossing new stories set in Gotham City.” Caped Crusaders will be ” thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters.”

As is clear from these tweets, Batman: Caped Crusader is now one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC productions, so there’s a lot of pressure on its trinity of creators to really pull off something special when it arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2022.