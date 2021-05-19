Home / tv

DC Fans Freaking Out Over New Batman: Caped Crusader Show

By 1 hour ago
DC fans were floored this morning when a brand new Batman TV show was announced. At the WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation this Wednesday, it was revealed that Batman: Caped Crusader is on the way, an animated effort coming from the minds of three top creators – Batman: The Animated Series guru Bruce Timm, The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. And from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like a dream project for Dark Knight lovers.

As you’d expect, the internet is losing it over the news, with Batman continuing to trend on social media hours after the announcement. Just about everyone is loving the concept of Caped Crusader, both for its BTAS continuation vibes and its triple decker of talent behind the scenes. We knew HBO Max was cooking something up, but this is beyond anything we were expecting and here are just a few of the reactions going around on Twitter.

The hype is unreal.

The teaser poster promises that Caped Crusader will draw from the character’s earliest comics, with the design resembling the original Bob Kane/Bill Finger Batman.

The best news to wake up to.

New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams And Matt Reeves Coming To HBO Max
But let’s not forget the other DC animated show that was announced today – My Adventures with Superman. That’s a new series for both Bats and Supes!

Weird to think it’s been that long.

Matt Reeves is the king of Gotham.

Ben Affleck in The Flash. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The Gotham Knights video game. And now Caped Crusaders. All that’s coming our way next year.

In a join statement, Timm, Reeves and Abrams wrote that they’re “beyond excited” to be teaming up to make this series, promising “engrossing new stories set in Gotham City.” Caped Crusaders will be ” thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters.”

As is clear from these tweets, Batman: Caped Crusader is now one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC productions, so there’s a lot of pressure on its trinity of creators to really pull off something special when it arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

