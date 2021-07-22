Mark Hamill Says He’s Been Doing Secret Star Wars Voice Cameos Since 2015

Mark Hamill has undoubtedly been the greatest star of Star Wars since its conception in the 70s. And while almost every fan would recognize him as the legendary Luke Skywalker, it appears that the actor has done more for the franchise after his return in 2015.

These classic icons, Hamill, Harrison Ford, and the late Carrie Fisher, returned to the galaxy far, far away thanks to Disney’s sequel trilogy, where the heroes of the Rebellion came together again to fight off the threat of the First Order. But a great point of controversy and perhaps solid criticism for these new films was the overall absence of Luke, who gave up the mantle after sacrificing himself for the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Mouse House has obviously taken great measures to amend this mistake, most notably by resurrecting a young CGI version of the Jedi Master in the second season of The Mandalorian. Apparently, though, Hamill’s involvement with the franchise is a little deeper than we thought.

Recently, a fan recently noticed that Hamill is behind the voice for EV-9D9, a droid in The Mandalorian. The actor, meanwhile, who actively interacts with fans on social media, took the time to announce the jaw-dropping revelation that he’s been secretly cameoing in all Star Wars movies since 2015, including Solo and Rogue One:

Did you know…

I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?*



*(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One) https://t.co/Yst0TVkpbv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2021

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher And Peter Mayhew At Galaxy's Edge 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Aside from portraying the main protagonist in the Skywalker Saga, Hamill is also known for his numerous voice acting credits, particularly as the Clown Prince of Crime in the DC Universe. As such, it’s not much of a surprise to learn that he’s put those skills to work in Star Wars as well.