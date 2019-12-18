Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release in theaters in less than three days and appearing on the red carpet of its world premiere in Los Angeles, Mark Hamill had some strong words for fans who might end up not enjoying the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

First reactions to the last movie in the Sequel Trilogy call it an epic and powerful finale and box office projections indicate it will be on par with The Last Jedi‘s $450 million worldwide gross for the weekend. Against all odds, Episode IX might actually stick the landing and end the story that started over 40 years ago in a fulfilling and conclusive manner. Still, some of the cast members happen to think that audience backlash is an inevitability, but Mark Hamill is having none of those negative opinions tarnish the experience of other viewers or the memory of everyone who’ve helped turn Star Wars to what it is today, including the late Carrie Fisher.

Appearing on the red carpet of the film’s premiere, here’s what Luke Skywalker had to say about early reactions to the last movie in the saga:

“I hope they enjoy it, and if they don’t… just keep it to yourself.”

“i hope they enjoy it, and if they don’t, just keep it to yourself” MARK SPEAKING STRAIGHT UP FACTS HERE #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/uRbU3o2EzB — abbi 2 (@nomadpoe) December 17, 2019

Hamill was somewhat instrumental to the backlash against The Last Jedi by voicing his concern and disagreement with Rian Johnson over the character of Luke several times during the movie’s development and after its premiere, but little did he know that the modern Star Wars community is so divided his words would ultimately fuel fan hatred for years to come.

Maybe Hamill’s finally had enough of the controversy surrounding him and his co-stars’ involvement with the Sequel Trilogy, and as seen above, the actor doesn’t want to spoil the experience for fans who wish to simply enjoy Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

After all, where did salty opinions get us the last time around?