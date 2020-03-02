With Avengers: Endgame, directors Anthony and Joe Russo delivered the busiest, most star-studded comic book movie ever made, and even with a runtime that exceeded the 3-hour mark, it was inevitable that many of the MCU’s biggest names wouldn’t get as much screen time as some of their fans had hoped.

Bruce Banner’s biggest moment of the movie, for instance, arguably happened entirely off-screen, when he made his Professor Hulk transformation during the five-year time jump. For the rest of the feature, Hulk’s journey mostly comes second to peers like Iron Man and Captain America, raising the question of whether the MCU regular should’ve had more to do for the Infinity Saga climax.

It’s a question that was posed to Mark Ruffalo during his recent appearance at C2E2 in Chicago, prompting the star to offer his rather courteous take on the matter:

“I always think you can do more. There’s a lot of characters and everyone had to have their moment. And there’s a lot of new people. I’m waiting for a rematch.”

Seeing how Thanos was turned to dust in the final battle of Endgame, it’s looking very unlikely that Hulk will ever get his rematch with the Mad Titan, though that’s not to say we’ve seen the last of Ruffalo’s character.

During the same C2E2 event, for example, the actor hinted that he may well reprise his role for the upcoming She-Hulk Disney Plus series. What’s more, Ruffalo also expressed an interest in making a movie showing Banner’s transformation into Professor Hulk.

As it stands, however, no future MCU appearances have been officially confirmed for the Jade Giant. But speaking of heroes who arguably got a raw deal in Avengers: Endgame, you can catch one of Bruce’s closest friends in action when Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, kicking off the next era of the Marvel franchise.